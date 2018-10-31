See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Earl Ferguson III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Earl Ferguson III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Ferguson III works at Dermatology Associates of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates of San Antonio
    18540 Sigma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-4661
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dermatology Associates of San Antonio
    15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 20270, San Antonio, TX 78256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-4661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2018
    He a great doctor and would recomend for any cosmetic surgery
    Anonymous A. — Oct 31, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Earl Ferguson III, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851371827
    Education & Certifications

    • Lahey Clinic Med Center
    • Wilford Hall Med Center
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Earl Ferguson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferguson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson III works at Dermatology Associates of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ferguson III’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

