Dr. Epps Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Earl Epps Jr, ND
Dr. Earl Epps Jr, ND is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Epps Jr works at
Southeast Bariatrics2300 Randolph Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 377-6737
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1154490100
Dr. Epps Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epps Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Epps Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epps Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epps Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epps Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.