Overview

Dr. Earl Cottrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah College of Medicine|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Cottrell works at General Vascular Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.