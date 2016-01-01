See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Earl Cottrell, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Earl Cottrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah College of Medicine|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Cottrell works at General Vascular Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    General Vascular Specialists
    7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 936-4168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Earl Cottrell, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194804211
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ariz|University Of Arizona Health Science Center
    Residency
    • University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Harrison Dept Surg Rsch U PA Hosp|Hershey Med Center|Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah College of Medicine|University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Earl Cottrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cottrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cottrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cottrell works at General Vascular Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Cottrell’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

