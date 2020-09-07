Overview

Dr. Earl Cheng, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.



Dr. Cheng works at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL and Westchester, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.