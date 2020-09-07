Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Earl Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Earl Cheng, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.
Dr. Cheng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-6340
-
2
Lurie Childrens Northwest Community Op880 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (224) 625-2180
-
3
Lurie Childrens Westchester Op2301 Enterprise Dr, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (800) 543-7362
- 4 2515 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (773) 327-1743
Hospital Affiliations
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
He's the best Dr very patient smart and listens well and an amazing surgeon
About Dr. Earl Cheng, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225024813
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.