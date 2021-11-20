Dr. Earl Campbell Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Campbell Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Earl Campbell Jr, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with howard university hospital
Dr. Campbell Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nashville Lung Center Inc.2201 Murphy Ave Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 322-9593
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- American Life & Health Ins. Co.
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Best Life & Health Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Employee Health Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthwise
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- One Health
- Pacific Life & Annuity Company
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Savility
- Signature Health Alliance
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell Jr?
I always have a good and complete examination when I go Dr. Campbell. He tells me things I need to pay attention to and his opinions turn out to be spot on. I recommend all of my family and friends to use him as their Primary Care.
About Dr. Earl Campbell Jr, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1821066341
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell Jr works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.