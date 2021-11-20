See All Cardiologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Earl Campbell Jr, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Earl Campbell Jr, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with howard university hospital

Dr. Campbell Jr works at Nashville Lung Center, Inc. in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Lung Center Inc.
    2201 Murphy Ave Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-9593

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • American Life & Health Ins. Co.
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Best Life & Health Insurance
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • Employee Health Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Healthwise
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • One Health
    • Pacific Life & Annuity Company
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Savility
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 20, 2021
    I always have a good and complete examination when I go Dr. Campbell. He tells me things I need to pay attention to and his opinions turn out to be spot on. I recommend all of my family and friends to use him as their Primary Care.
    — Nov 20, 2021
    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821066341
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
