Dr. Earl Beeks Jr, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Earl Beeks Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Beeks Jr works at STUART OZAR, MD in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Earl C. Beeks Jr MD
    141 N Meramec Ave Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63105 (314) 449-1400
  2. 2
    8420 Delmar Blvd Ste 402, Saint Louis, MO 63124 (314) 567-3232

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Dr. Beeks is a saint. He's possibly the best doctor I've ever had the honor of witnessing practice medicine. We were beyond privileged to have him as our son's pediatrician and we wish he could be our doctor forever. A remarkable doctor and human being.
    About Dr. Earl Beeks Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811065436
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Earl Beeks Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beeks Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beeks Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beeks Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beeks Jr works at STUART OZAR, MD in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Beeks Jr’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beeks Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beeks Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beeks Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beeks Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

