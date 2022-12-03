Overview

Dr. Eanas Yassa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Yassa works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Hastings, MI with other offices in Ludington, MI, Holland, MI, Big Rapids, MI and Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.