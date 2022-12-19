Overview

Dr. Eamon McLaughlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. McLaughlin works at South Florida ENT Associates in Miami, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.