Dr. Eamon McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eamon McLaughlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eamon McLaughlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida ENT Associates3661 S Miami Ave Ste 409, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-5971Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
South Florida ENT Associates3800 Johnson St Ste A, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-8153Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLaughlin?
Dr. McLaughlin is a very good doctor. His diagnosis (cancer) was right on, and he was much easier to get into see than other doctors. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Eamon McLaughlin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538420815
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Delaware
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McLaughlin speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.