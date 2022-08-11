Dr. Eamon Chory, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eamon Chory, DMD
Overview
Dr. Eamon Chory, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Chory works at
Locations
Uptown Dental733 Washington RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (412) 240-6792Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chory is pleasant and professional, while also being very personable. He provides excellent care and takes the time to answer any questions. He follows up on concerns or questions from previous appointments.
About Dr. Eamon Chory, DMD
- Dentistry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
