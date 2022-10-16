See All Neurologists in Panama City, FL
Dr. Eacharangad Jacob, MD

Neurology
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eacharangad Jacob, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

Dr. Jacob works at E JACOB MD PA in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    E. Jacob M.d PA
    629 E Highway 98, Panama City, FL 32401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 914-9119
    Saltzman Tanis Pittell Levin and Jacobson LLC
    748 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 914-9119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf
  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 16, 2022
    Everyone at the practice I great. I never felt rushed or pressured. Both Dr Jacob and the technician who performed my NCV took the time to explain exactly what they were doing and ensure that I was comfortable. Dr. Jacob in particular was very informative, explaining what he was testing at different points and what he was finding overall. He even took time to answer a question unrelated to what I was there for. A truly caring physician!
    Karen N. — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Eacharangad Jacob, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750310215
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eacharangad Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

