Dr. E Trice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. E Trice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia.
Dr. Trice works at
Locations
Virginia Eye Institute400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trice conducted a thorough examination and reviewed my past records. He was very to the point and answered all of my questions. His technician, Sarah was also very thorough. A visit to VEI is not a quick in and out. But I feel that my eyesight was completely evaluated.
About Dr. E Trice, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1376649160
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Medical College of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trice works at
Dr. Trice has seen patients for Stye, Senile Cataracts and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Trice. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trice.
