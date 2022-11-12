Dr. Marc Mariani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mariani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Mariani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Mariani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Mariani works at
Locations
Salt Lake Orthopaedic Clinic1160 E 3900 S Ste 5000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 262-8486Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
St. Mark's Hospital1200 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 268-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- PHCS
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
My mother had 2 total knee replacements at the same time. She recovered quickly and never had a minutes problem with either knee for the remainder of her life. 15 years. She loved Dr. Mariani and how he treated and cared for her. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Marc Mariani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1760474266
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mariani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mariani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mariani works at
Dr. Mariani has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mariani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mariani speaks French and Spanish.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mariani.
