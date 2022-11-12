Overview

Dr. Marc Mariani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Mariani works at Salt Lake Orthopaedic Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.