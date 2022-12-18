Dr. E Hobgood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobgood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. E Hobgood, MD
Overview
Dr. E Hobgood, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-4488Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Flowood Clinic4506 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
Madison Clinic501 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Hobgood for a few years. He is an excellent doctor. Very caring and takes time to listen and answer all questions. I am very pleased with him.
About Dr. E Hobgood, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dr. James Kelly, Iii. Elbow and Hand Clinic
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hobgood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hobgood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hobgood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hobgood has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hobgood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobgood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobgood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobgood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobgood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.