Dr. E Hewitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. E Hewitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Locations
ENT Of Georgia5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 297-4230Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Neurosurgery Atlanta LLC1700 Tree Ln Ste 470, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 297-4230
Ent of Georgia LLC484 Irvin Ct Ste 140, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 297-4230
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I researched for a while before choosing an ENT for my surgery. Dr Hewitt was very patient, knowledgeable and had excellent bed-side manners. He was thorough and took time to explain everything to me. Now during our annual ENT visits he still guides me through the right treatment and always has been an excellent doctor.
About Dr. E Hewitt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1700861739
Education & Certifications
- Charles Drew University Of Medicine
- Wake Forest Nc Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hewitt has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Laryngitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.