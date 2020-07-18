See All Otolaryngologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. E Hewitt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. E Hewitt, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. E Hewitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Hewitt works at ENT Of Georgia in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA and Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Laryngitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Gambrell, MD
Dr. William Gambrell, MD
8 (12)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Of Georgia
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 297-4230
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Neurosurgery Atlanta LLC
    1700 Tree Ln Ste 470, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 297-4230
  3. 3
    Ent of Georgia LLC
    484 Irvin Ct Ste 140, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 297-4230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Postnasal Drip
Laryngitis
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Laryngitis
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hewitt?

    Jul 18, 2020
    I researched for a while before choosing an ENT for my surgery. Dr Hewitt was very patient, knowledgeable and had excellent bed-side manners. He was thorough and took time to explain everything to me. Now during our annual ENT visits he still guides me through the right treatment and always has been an excellent doctor.
    — Jul 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. E Hewitt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. E Hewitt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hewitt to family and friends

    Dr. Hewitt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hewitt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. E Hewitt, MD.

    About Dr. E Hewitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700861739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charles Drew University Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wake Forest Nc Baptist Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. E Hewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hewitt has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Laryngitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. E Hewitt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.