Dr. Gates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. E Jason Gates, MD
Overview
Dr. E Jason Gates, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Gates works at
Locations
Women's Continence and Robotic Surgery Specialists6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 402, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 492-1177
Broward Health Imperial Point6401 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 776-8500
- 3 2800 E Commercial Blvd Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gates listened carefully and answered all my concerns about my condition. He was kind, competent and instilled confidence in me for my upcoming procedure. I am very grateful to have him as my surgeon and respect his expertise and experience.
About Dr. E Jason Gates, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1821075151
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gates has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Colposcopy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gates.
