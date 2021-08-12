Overview

Dr. E Jason Gates, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Gates works at Womens Surgical Specialists in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Colposcopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.