Dr. E Jason Gates, MD

Oncology
4.5 (61)
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. E Jason Gates, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Gates works at Womens Surgical Specialists in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Colposcopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Continence and Robotic Surgery Specialists
    6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 402, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 492-1177
  2. 2
    Broward Health Imperial Point
    6401 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 776-8500
  3. 3
    2800 E Commercial Blvd Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 771-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 12, 2021
    Dr. Gates listened carefully and answered all my concerns about my condition. He was kind, competent and instilled confidence in me for my upcoming procedure. I am very grateful to have him as my surgeon and respect his expertise and experience.
    — Aug 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. E Jason Gates, MD
    About Dr. E Jason Gates, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821075151
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Medical Education

