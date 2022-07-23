Overview

Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Dabezies works at Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.