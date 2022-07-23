Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabezies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD
Overview
Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Dabezies works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics4541 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 494-9000
-
2
SHMG - Gulf Coast Orthopaedic Specialists13137 Sorrento Rd, Pensacola, FL 32507 Directions (850) 494-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dabezies?
Dr Dabezies, replaced my hip a few years ago. No problems, wonderful recovery! Last week he replaced my left knee , so far, so good! I would highly recommend his office staff and coworkers, Ryan PA is an outstanding practitioner.
About Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD
- Orthopedics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1245323369
Education & Certifications
- University Of California In San Diego Fellowship In Arthritis Surgery and Joint Repalcement
- Lsu Medical Center/ Charity Hospital In Neworleans
- Lsu Medical Center/Charity Hospital In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Rhodes College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dabezies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabezies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabezies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabezies works at
Dr. Dabezies has seen patients for Joint Pain, Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabezies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabezies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabezies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabezies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabezies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.