Dr. Estrelita Clavio-Ziechmann, MD
Dr. Estrelita Clavio-Ziechmann, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.
Grover Clinic P.c.10320 Feld Farm Ln Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 543-0911
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Clavio is so thorough and seeks to find the best solution for your situation. I really value that. Wait time is a little longer but they state ahead of time that you will receive the same amount of time when you are called. I know I have one of the best Pulmonologist here in Charlotte and would recommend her to others.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.