Dr. Estrelita Clavio-Ziechmann, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (21)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Estrelita Clavio-Ziechmann, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.

Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann works at Grover Clinic in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grover Clinic P.c.
    10320 Feld Farm Ln Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  Atrium Health Union

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 30, 2019
    Dr Clavio is so thorough and seeks to find the best solution for your situation. I really value that. Wait time is a little longer but they state ahead of time that you will receive the same amount of time when you are called. I know I have one of the best Pulmonologist here in Charlotte and would recommend her to others.
    About Dr. Estrelita Clavio-Ziechmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962470666
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann works at Grover Clinic in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann’s profile.

    Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clavio-Ziechmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

