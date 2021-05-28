Overview

Dr. E Toby, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Toby works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.