Dr. E Edward Breazeale Jr, MD
Dr. E Edward Breazeale Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery.
Breazeale Clinic2068 Lakeside Centre Way, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 342-0300
- Erlanger Mc University Tennessee
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- U Ala-Birmingham
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University Of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Graduated Magna Cum Laude
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Breazeale Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breazeale Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Breazeale Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breazeale Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breazeale Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breazeale Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.