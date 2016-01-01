See All General Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. E Edward Breazeale Jr, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. E Edward Breazeale Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery.

Dr. Breazeale Jr works at Breazeale Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Breazeale Clinic
    2068 Lakeside Centre Way, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 342-0300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Conditions
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Conditions
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. E Edward Breazeale Jr, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487649422
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Erlanger Mc University Tennessee
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Alabama Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • U Ala-Birmingham
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Graduated Magna Cum Laude
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. E Edward Breazeale Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breazeale Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Breazeale Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Breazeale Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Breazeale Jr works at Breazeale Clinic in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Breazeale Jr’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Breazeale Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breazeale Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breazeale Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breazeale Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

