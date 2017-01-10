See All Pediatricians in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Allen Alejandro, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allen Alejandro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. 

Dr. Alejandro works at Alejandro Pediatrics in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alejandro Pediatrics
    1800 Western Ave Ste 300, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 473-8618

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening
Rash
Wellness Examination
Hearing Screening
Rash
Wellness Examination

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2017
    He is a very good Doctor.
    Dori in San Bernardino — Jan 10, 2017
    About Dr. Allen Alejandro, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689750796
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Alejandro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alejandro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alejandro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alejandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alejandro works at Alejandro Pediatrics in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alejandro’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Alejandro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alejandro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alejandro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alejandro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

