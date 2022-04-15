Overview

Dr. Dzung Trinh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Trinh works at Myint Zaw MD Inc. in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.