Dr. Dzung Tran, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Dzung Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dzung Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Dzung Tran MD, Ltd.6960 S Cimarron Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 876-0186Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Tran by a neighbor. I now have my husband, parents, inlaws, and friends all going to him. He is short-staffed right now, just like every other business in the world, but they work their butts off to maintain their high-quality standard of care. Using the patient portal is a lifesaver since it is monitored every day, even weekends and holidays. His office is beautifully decorated, spotlessly clean, peaceful and serene. The office offers Covid-19 vaccines at no cost, and rapid 15-minute antigen tests for $100. I've sent friends who have their own doctors to Dr. Tran for these services. Most of them have become patients after the experience. :)) This is an office I consider home. I know I can contact them for anything...physical, mental, or even when I just need a hug or words of encouragement. Thank you, Dr. Tran and your sweet, talented staff!!
About Dr. Dzung Tran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1275545352
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nv School Of Med
- St George's Hospital Medical School
- UC Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.