Dr. Dzung Mang, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dzung Mang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.

Dr. Mang works at The Garden Plastic Surgery in Pinellas Park, FL with other offices in Duluth, GA and Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Garden Plastic Surgery
    6650 78TH AVE N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 548-7600
  2. 2
    Mang Plastic Surgery
    3182 Steve Reynolds Blvd Ste 108, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 814-9533
  3. 3
    Advance Tampa Bay Foot Medical LLC
    3325 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 280-2639

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 25, 2018
This doctor is amazing I have lost so much weight and feel so good about myself because of him ! What a professional talented doctor he is seriously the results are amazing
Iasha Greene in Atlanta , GA — Jul 25, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Dzung Mang, MD
About Dr. Dzung Mang, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629132899
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dzung Mang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

