Dr. Dzintra Celmins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celmins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dzintra Celmins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dzintra Celmins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Celmins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Albany Medical Center Neurology35 Hackett Blvd # 65, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Celmins?
Very respectful and caring. Was very patient with me.
About Dr. Dzintra Celmins, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427050954
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celmins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celmins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celmins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Celmins works at
Dr. Celmins has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celmins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Celmins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celmins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celmins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celmins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.