Overview

Dr. Dzintra Celmins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Celmins works at Albany Medical Center Neurology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.