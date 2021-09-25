Overview

Dr. Dzi-Viet Nguyen, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at All Florida Orthopaedic Associates in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.