Dr. Dylan Waterman, MD
Overview
Dr. Dylan Waterman, MD is a Dermatologist in Lynnfield, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary Care - Market Street1350 Market St, Lynnfield, MA 01940 Directions (781) 213-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waterman was great! Very warm, professional and caring, explained everything
About Dr. Dylan Waterman, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waterman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.