Dr. Dylan Timberlake, MD

Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Dylan Timberlake, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chippewa Falls, WI. 

Dr. Timberlake works at Prevea Health in Chippewa Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
    2661 County Highway I Fl 5, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 717-6275

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Photo: Dr. Dylan Timberlake, MD
About Dr. Dylan Timberlake, MD

  • Allergy & Immunology
  • English
  • 1730574328
Education & Certifications

  • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
