Dr. Dylan Thomas, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dylan Thomas, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dylan Thomas, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Tan Valley, AZ.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
San Tan Mountain Dental545 E Hunt Hwy, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143 Directions (480) 864-1129Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Doing the preliminary work for my crown went well. Dr. Thomas and his staff were all very helpful.
About Dr. Dylan Thomas, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1871976456
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.