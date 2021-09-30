Dr. Dylan Roberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dylan Roberg, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dylan Roberg, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA.
Dr. Roberg works at
Locations
Danielle Onstot MD Inc.451 W Gonzales Rd Ste 260, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 485-6708
Community Memorial Hospital147 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 485-6708
West Ventura clinic133 W Santa Clara St, Ventura, CA 93001 Directions (805) 641-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Ventura County Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dylan Roberg is one of the best health care professionals I've ever had. He listens, explains things clearly and has a bedside manner second to none. Not only that he's a great surgeon. It's been 9 weeks since a bunion/hammer toe correction and the scars are barely noticeable. Yes, I had complications (self induced) and was able to reach Dr. Roberg within minutes on a Saturday night. He's simply the best.
About Dr. Dylan Roberg, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1093161903
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberg.
Dr. Roberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.