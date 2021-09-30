See All Podiatric Surgeons in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Dylan Roberg, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Dylan Roberg, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. 

Dr. Roberg works at Champaign Dental Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Danielle Onstot MD Inc.
    451 W Gonzales Rd Ste 260, Oxnard, CA 93036 (805) 485-6708
    Community Memorial Hospital
    147 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 (805) 485-6708
    West Ventura clinic
    133 W Santa Clara St, Ventura, CA 93001 (805) 641-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
  • Ventura County Medical Center
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 30, 2021
    Dr. Dylan Roberg is one of the best health care professionals I've ever had. He listens, explains things clearly and has a bedside manner second to none. Not only that he's a great surgeon. It's been 9 weeks since a bunion/hammer toe correction and the scars are barely noticeable. Yes, I had complications (self induced) and was able to reach Dr. Roberg within minutes on a Saturday night. He's simply the best.
    About Dr. Dylan Roberg, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093161903
