Dr. Dylan Lippert, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dylan Lippert, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic

Dr. Lippert works at Ear Nose Throat & Specialty Care in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain, Dysphagia and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care
    411 N Washington Ave Ste 6400, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-3681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    May 19, 2020
    This guy is amazing!! He removed my thyroid that had grown quite large and was pressing on my esophagus and was growing down in to my chest. His credentials are impeccable and he is very personable. He explained the procedure in detail, communicated with me often and did an extraordinary job. I can not recommend him highly enough. Absolutely the best.
    David Payne — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Dylan Lippert, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689990228
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
    Dr. Dylan Lippert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lippert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lippert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lippert works at Ear Nose Throat & Specialty Care in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lippert’s profile.

    Dr. Lippert has seen patients for Throat Pain, Dysphagia and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lippert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

