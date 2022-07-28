Dr. Dylan Fogel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dylan Fogel, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dylan Fogel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oshkosh, WI.
Locations
RLJ Dental1460 W South Park Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54902 Directions (920) 280-4498
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a check up and cleaning. Things went very well and was a good experience.
About Dr. Dylan Fogel, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1932745726
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fogel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogel accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fogel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogel.
