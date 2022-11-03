See All General Surgeons in Akron, OH
Dr. Dylan Childs, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dylan Childs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.

Dr. Childs works at Summa Health Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Akron in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summa Health Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Akron
    1 Park West Blvd, Akron, OH 44320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 835-5533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Grafts
Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2022
    The surgery was good, but before and right after the surgery they did not give clear expectations for the recovery time and challenges. I had PT on my hand, and 7 weeks after surgery it is still swollen, I can't use it for light home repairs. I am not pleased that the did not give more realistic recovery information.
    hand patient — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dylan Childs, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083925705
    Education & Certifications

    • Akron City Hospital
    • NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dylan Childs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Childs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Childs works at Summa Health Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Akron in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Childs’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

