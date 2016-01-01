See All Neurologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Dylan Alegria, MD

Neurology
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dylan Alegria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.

Dr. Alegria works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 537-5079
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Dylan Alegria, MD

  • Neurology
  • 8 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1437576501
Education & Certifications

  • Neurocritical Care, University of California, Los Angeles
  • University of California, Los Angeles
  • Alameda Health System, Highland Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
  • Neurocritical Care and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dylan Alegria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alegria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alegria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alegria works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alegria’s profile.

Dr. Alegria has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alegria.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alegria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alegria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

