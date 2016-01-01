Dr. Dylan Alegria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alegria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dylan Alegria, MD
Overview
Dr. Dylan Alegria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Alegria works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 537-5079TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dylan Alegria, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437576501
Education & Certifications
- Neurocritical Care, University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Alameda Health System, Highland Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Neurocritical Care and Neurology
