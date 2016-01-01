See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Dyan Simon, MD

Neonatal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dyan Simon, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Simon works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Washington in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatrics Medical Group
    10700 Meridian Ave N Ste 503, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Circumcision
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Down Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon

About Dr. Dyan Simon, MD

Specialties
  • Neonatal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1629080106
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Chldns Meml Hosp-Nwstn University Med Sch
Residency
  • University Wash Sch Med
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

