Overview

Dr. Dwight Tyndall, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Munster, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Tyndall works at Orthopaedic Specialists Of Northwest Indiana in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.