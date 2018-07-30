See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Oldsmar, FL
Dr. Dwight Townsend, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Dwight Townsend, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dwight Townsend, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Oldsmar, FL. They graduated from Bowman Gray School Of Med @ Wak and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Townsend works at Tower Radiology - Oldsmar in Oldsmar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tower Radiology Oldsmar
    3870 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar, FL 34677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 314-7986

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Townsend?

    Jul 30, 2018
    An OUTSTANDING father and a PHENOMENAL doctor. Saved my life!! Thanks so much!!!! Absolutely FLAWLESS! -your son Christopher! Love you dad!!
    Christopher Anthony Townsend in FL — Jul 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dwight Townsend, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dwight Townsend, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Townsend to family and friends

    Dr. Townsend's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Townsend

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dwight Townsend, MD.

    About Dr. Dwight Townsend, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811981590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern Va Med School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Bowman Gray School Of Med @ Wak
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dwight Townsend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Townsend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Townsend has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Townsend works at Tower Radiology - Oldsmar in Oldsmar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Townsend’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Townsend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Townsend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dwight Townsend, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.