Dr. Dwight Townsend, MD
Overview
Dr. Dwight Townsend, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Oldsmar, FL. They graduated from Bowman Gray School Of Med @ Wak and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Townsend works at
Locations
Tower Radiology Oldsmar3870 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar, FL 34677 Directions (813) 314-7986
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An OUTSTANDING father and a PHENOMENAL doctor. Saved my life!! Thanks so much!!!! Absolutely FLAWLESS! -your son Christopher! Love you dad!!
About Dr. Dwight Townsend, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English
- 1811981590
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Med School
- Bowman Gray School Of Med @ Wak
- Diagnostic Radiology

