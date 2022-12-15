Dr. Dwight Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dwight Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 225 Water St Ste A226, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 717-5937
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Smith has been truly wonderful. He is the kind of doctor you always wish you would have, who listens intently and is more than willing to work with your in a kind and compassionate way. Very, very smart and has a great sense of humor.
About Dr. Dwight Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831309020
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.