Dr. Dwight Smith, MD

Psychiatry
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dwight Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    225 Water St Ste A226, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 717-5937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Smith has been truly wonderful. He is the kind of doctor you always wish you would have, who listens intently and is more than willing to work with your in a kind and compassionate way. Very, very smart and has a great sense of humor.
    About Dr. Dwight Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831309020
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dwight Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

