Overview

Dr. Dwight Sanjuan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sanjuan works at The Dentist Place For Kids in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.