Dr. Dwight Owens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV.



Dr. Owens works at Peachstate Psychiatric Services, Inc Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cocaine Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.