Dr. Dwight McKenna, MD
Dr. Dwight McKenna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Mckenna General Medical LLC1827 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 943-1923
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Dwight McKenna, MD
- Family Medicine
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.