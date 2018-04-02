See All Family Doctors in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Dwight McKenna, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dwight McKenna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. McKenna works at Mckenna General Medical LLC in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mckenna General Medical LLC
    1827 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 943-1923

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Detoxification Evaluation
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Gout
Detoxification Evaluation
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 02, 2018
    Great experience, very knowledgeable, and friendly staff!
    — Apr 02, 2018
    About Dr. Dwight McKenna, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316056419
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dwight McKenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKenna works at Mckenna General Medical LLC in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. McKenna’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

