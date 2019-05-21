Dr. Dwight Matthias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Matthias, MD
Overview
Dr. Dwight Matthias, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Dr. Matthias works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tidewater Endocrine Consultants652 Independence Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 594-1072
-
2
Sentara Port Warwick Internal Medicine Associates11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 260, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 436-0909
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matthias?
Very friendly staff ! More than helpful and very patient . Dr. Matthias is excellent !! what more can be said !
About Dr. Dwight Matthias, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1609805332
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthias works at
Dr. Matthias has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.