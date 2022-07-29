See All Pediatric Neurologists in Wichita, KS
Overview

Dr. Dwight Lindholm, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Lindholm works at Dr. Lindholm's Office in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lindholm Dwight L MD Office
    6611 E Central Ave Ste G, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 745-3168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 29, 2022
    We have been going to Dr Lindholm since 2002 since our son was diagnosed with Pachygyria causing a seizure disorder. My son is now 22. I am grateful for his expertise. Over the years he answered our questions and explained things and has listened to our concerns. My sons condition is rare and Dr seeks others input. Yes, they have had staff issues over the years but overall I appreciate the staff as well. They currently get back with me quickly and have been friendly. Unfortunately visits are lengthy, therefore 4 star instead of 5
    Tricia — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dwight Lindholm, MD
    About Dr. Dwight Lindholm, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English
    • 1659388817
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Pediatric Neurology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dwight Lindholm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindholm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindholm works at Dr. Lindholm's Office in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Lindholm’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindholm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindholm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

