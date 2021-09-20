Overview

Dr. Dwight Landmann, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Landmann works at AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Hemorrhoids and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.