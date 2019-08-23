Dr. Dwight Kemp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Kemp, DO
Overview
Dr. Dwight Kemp, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.
Dr. Kemp works at
Locations
-
1
WVU University Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine- Spring Mills61 Campus Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Directions (304) 596-5165Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kemp?
easy to work with, great manner, excellent results
About Dr. Dwight Kemp, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1801857982
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Genesys Regional Medical Center, Michigan State University Affiliate
- Botsford General Hospital and Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kemp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kemp works at
Dr. Kemp has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kemp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.