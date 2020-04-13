Dr. Dwight Im, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Im is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Im, MD
Overview
Dr. Dwight Im, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Atlantic General Hospital, Beebe Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Locations
The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy227 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 860-5311MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital900 Caton Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 368-2799
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Beebe Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He removed a watermelon sized mass from my stomach and saved my life. He is the most skilled surgeon I have ever met. He is confident without being cocky. Very compassionate and efficient. A great advocate for the patient when it is needed the most.
About Dr. Dwight Im, MD
- Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Im has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Im accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Im has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Im has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Im on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Im speaks Korean.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Im. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Im.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Im, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Im appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.