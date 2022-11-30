See All Cardiologists in Meridian, MS
Dr. Dwight Hand, MD

Cardiology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dwight Hand, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Meridian, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Chicago Pritzker School Med and is affiliated with Rush Foundation Hospital.

Dr. Hand works at Dwight E Hand MD in Meridian, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Dwight E Hand MD
    1800 12th St # 2E, Meridian, MS 39301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 703-9639

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Foundation Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Acinar Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma of Lung Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aorta-Pulmonary Artery Fistula Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Conduits for Surgical Revascularization Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect 1 (ASD 1) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect 2 (ASD 2) Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 1 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 2 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Fistula Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficult-to-Control Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemodynamic Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Ludwig's Angina Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parenteral Nutrition Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Dwight E. Hand, MD, PhD is a Cardiothoracic Surgeon and not a Cardiologist. He has not worked at Rush Health Systems since 2017.
    Dwight E. Hand, MD, PhD, FACC — Nov 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dwight Hand, MD
    About Dr. Dwight Hand, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780766238
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/UMDNJ
    Internship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Chicago Pritzker School Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine, Ca
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
