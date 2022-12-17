See All Plastic Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Dwight Ellerbe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Dwight Ellerbe, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (90)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dwight Ellerbe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Ellerbe works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat
    3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 523-6042
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening
Audiometry
Hearing Screening
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening
Audiometry
Hearing Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Medicaid
    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ellerbe?

    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Ellerbe gave me a thorough consultation. I felt heard and acknowledged. The staff was very polite and professional. Merry Christmas to your families!
    Daria H. — Dec 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dwight Ellerbe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dwight Ellerbe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ellerbe to family and friends

    Dr. Ellerbe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ellerbe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dwight Ellerbe, MD.

    About Dr. Dwight Ellerbe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992778401
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Med Center|Wilford Hall U.S. Air Force Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Keesler Med Center|Keesler Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dwight Ellerbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellerbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellerbe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellerbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellerbe works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Ellerbe’s profile.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellerbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellerbe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellerbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellerbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dwight Ellerbe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.