Dr. Dwight Ellerbe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dwight Ellerbe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Ellerbe works at
Locations
ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 523-6042Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Medicaid
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellerbe gave me a thorough consultation. I felt heard and acknowledged. The staff was very polite and professional. Merry Christmas to your families!
About Dr. Dwight Ellerbe, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1992778401
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University
- Wilford Hall Med Center|Wilford Hall U.S. Air Force Medical Center
- Keesler Med Center|Keesler Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatrics
