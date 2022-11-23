Overview

Dr. Dwight Derisi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Roswell Park Meml Institute



Dr. Derisi works at New York Breast Health in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.