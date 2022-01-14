Dr. Dwight Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Benjamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dwight Benjamin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Locations
-
1
Flamingo Women's Pavilion12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 202, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 435-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benjamin?
Terrific Doctor make you feel very comfortable and he is very understanding
About Dr. Dwight Benjamin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1962513648
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
- University of The West Indies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.