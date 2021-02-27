Dr. Dwight Bearden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bearden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Bearden, MD
Overview
Dr. Dwight Bearden, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA.
Dr. Bearden works at
Locations
The Psychiatric Center567 Arlington Pl, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 745-9206
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bearden is an exceptional physician. He has always treated me with respect. Just recently, my wife, Deborah was concerned about a matter and Dr. Bearden was kind in his treatment toward her concern. Deborah was impressed with Dr. Bearden’s thoughtfulness. Dr. Bearden is a great person and friend.
About Dr. Dwight Bearden, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- WS Hall Psych Inst
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bearden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bearden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bearden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bearden has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bearden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bearden speaks Persian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bearden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bearden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bearden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bearden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.